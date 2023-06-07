CNBC TV18
Nelco invests in Piscis Networks to bolster its portfolio of Satellite Communication Solutions

Jun 7, 2023

It will also help the Tata company to deliver innovative satellite communication solutions to existing customers as well as new market segments.

Nelco Ltd. has invested in one of the major Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions providers, Piscis Networks Pvt. Ltd., for delivering comprehensive satellite communication solutions to customers.

The Tata Group’s satellite communication service provider Nelco announced on Wednesday that it has invested in Piscis Networks for boosting its network performance, security and reliability services.


The investment is also set to expand Nelco’s service portfolio and push the company’s position in the integrated network solution provider industry, the company informed the stock exchanges.

