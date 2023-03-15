Neelkanth Mishra exits Credit Suisse to join Axis Bank

The hiring is part of Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry’s plans to bolster various businesses including wealth management and investment banking business
Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of Asia Pacific strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG, has resigned from the company and is set to join Mumbai-based Axis Bank Ltd., Bloomberg reports.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach?
Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A veteran of two decades at the Swiss bank, Mishra has agreed to helm Axis Bank’s research department, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. He is part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council and head of research at Credit Suisse’s local unit, according to the bank’s website.
According to Bloomberg, the hiring is part of Axis Bank Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry’s plans to bolster various businesses including wealth management and investment banking business of the lender, whose share price touched a record high earlier this year. The financier had also completed the acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s India retail banking business for $1.4 billion earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Axis Bank declined to comment, while Credit Suisse spokespersons didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on Mishra’s resignation. Mishra didn’t respond to an email and text messages seeking comments.
Switzerland’s second-largest lender has been pummeled over the last several years by a series of blowups, scandals, leadership changes and legal issues, and several senior bankers have exited in recent months. Ashish Gupta, the former head of India equity research at Credit Suisse, joined Axis Mutual Fund as chief investment officer, an exchange filing showed earlier this month.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!