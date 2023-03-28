NDTV appoints former SEBI chairman UK Sinha as non-executive chairman

In addition, Dipali Goenka, MD and CEO of Welspun India, has also been appointed as additional director in the capacity of non-executive independent woman director of NDTV.

The board of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) has approved the appointment of former SEBI chairman UK Sinha as non-executive chairman and additional director for till March 26, 2025.

This is subject to approval in the ensuing general meeting of the company and the ministry of information and broadcasting. In addition, Dipali Goenka, MD and CEO of Welspun India, has been appointed as additional director in the capacity of non-executive independent woman director. These appointments come in the wake of significant changes in NDTV's leadership, following the acquisition of the company by the Gautam Adani-led Group from its erstwhile promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.

Since the acquisition, NDTV has seen several top-level exits, including Ravish Kumar, Nidhi Razdan, Sreenivasan Jain, Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi and many others. The Gautam Adani Group now controls nearly 65 percent stake in NDTV, after the company's founders decided to sell most of their shares in December 2022, four months after the launch of the takeover of the news network.

Before the final tranche of share buy, Adani held 37 percent of NDTV after an open offer and an acquisition of a company owned by the founders. Despite several unsuccessful attempts by NDTV to block the takeover citing regulatory restrictions, the Roys sold 27.26 percent stake in NDTV to Adani-owned entity AMG Media Network on December 30, 2022, and retained a combined 5 percent.

In the exchange disclosure post the stake sale, Roys said, "Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness."

Shares of NDTV had surged to a record high of Rs 573 per share in the days following the announcement of Adani's takeover plans. However, the share price of NDTV is currently around Rs 175 per share, 49 percent lower than the price Adani Group had bought from Roys.

This fall in the share price is in line with other group stocks since the US-based research firm Hindenburg released a report alleging wrongdoing by Gautam Adani and the group companies.

