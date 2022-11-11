NDTV announces open offer for stake sale to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises

By CNBCTV18.com

New Delhi Television (NDTV), one of India's oldest TV networks, is offering 26 percent of its public shareholding to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises.

One of India's oldest TV networks - New Delhi Television (NDTV) is offering 26 percent of its public shareholding to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises.

As per the filing, the offer is now proposed to open for subscription on 22 November and will close on 5 December.

The news broadcaster has opened an offer for the acquisition of up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 4 each that will make up 26 percent of the voting share capital of New Delhi Television Ltd from the public shareholders.