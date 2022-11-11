    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NDTV announces open offer for stake sale to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises

    NDTV announces open offer for stake sale to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises

    NDTV announces open offer for stake sale to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises
    New Delhi Television (NDTV), one of India's oldest TV networks, is offering 26 percent of its public shareholding to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises.

    One of India's oldest TV networks - New Delhi Television (NDTV) is offering 26 percent of its public shareholding to VCPL, Adani Media Networks and Adani Enterprises.

    As per the filing, the offer is now proposed to open for subscription on 22 November and will close on 5 December.
    The news broadcaster has opened an offer for the acquisition of up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 4 each that will make up 26 percent of the voting share capital of New Delhi Television Ltd from the public shareholders.
    The acquirer of this deal here is Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd along with AMG Media Networks Limited (PAC 1) and Adani Enterprises Limited (PAC 2) in their capacity as persons that will act under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and the subsequent amendments thereafter.
    Also read: Adani Group to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer for another 26%
