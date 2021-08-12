NCLT orders liquidation of Siva Industries, rejects proposal to withdraw company from IBC

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the liquidation of Siva Industries, rejecting IDBI Bank-led lenders’ proposal to withdraw the company from bankruptcy proceedings.

While rejecting the lenders’ plea, the court also questioned their decision to accept a resolution plan involving a steep haircut of over 93 percent. The promoters of Siva Industries had proposed to pay Rs 323 crores to IDBI Bank-led consortium of lenders as a one-time settlement plan to withdraw the company from proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) at NCLT, according to people in the know. The order was pronounced verbally and is yet to be published in written form.

Considering Siva Industries’ debt of about Rs 4,863 crores, the settlement plan amounted to a haircut of about 93.5 percent for banks. Under the offer, which was approved by the lenders in early April, the promoters would pay only Rs 5 crore upfront and the balance within 180 days of approval.

The withdrawal was proposed under Section 12A of the IBC, which says, “The Adjudicating Authority may allow the withdrawal of application admitted under section 7 or section 9 or section 10, on an application made by the applicant with the approval of ninety per cent voting share of the committee of creditors, in such manner as may be prescribed.”

During the hearings earlier, the court had rapped the lenders for agreeing to settle dues for a paltry sum, and questioned whether the settlement scheme was a resolution plan in disguise. The bench also questioned the alacrity of IDBI Bank to settle the matter. CBI has charged Siva Industries’ promoter and former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran in a separate Rs 600 crores loan fraud case involving IDBI Bank. CBI had registered the case in 2018 and had charged 15 officials of the IDBI Bank along with Sivasankaran.

Lenders had told the NCLT that the promoters’ settlement offer gave them a much better recovery compared with other options like liquidation or an alternative resolution plan to take over the company. Banks had noted that the settlement offer of Rs 323 crores was above liquidation value of Rs 229 crores, and was hence accepted by them.

SBI had opposed the settlement plan, claiming that the proposed repayment of Rs 27 crores to the bank was below the amount of mortgaged asset with it of Rs 32 crores.