NCLT's Mumbai bench rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

NCLT's latest move has now paved the way for Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) which is expected in the first half of FY24.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on Friday, dismissed IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment to recover dues of Rs 149.60 crore.

NCLT's latest move has now paved the way for Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) which is expected in the first half of FY24.

The CEO of Sony Corp, Kenichiro Yoshida said, "By the end of the first half of this fiscal year, we are trying to complete the merger with ZEEL."

Notably, IDBI Bank appealed to the NCLT in December 2022 claiming a dispute over the said amount.

Analysts see NCLT's verdict as a positive sign as the decision on this case was crucial for the merger.

"We believe the NCLT merger approval could now happen even if the IDBI Bank amount isn’t settled or goes to NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal). Management is also confident of the merger. However, checks with legal experts indicate that IDBI Bank could go to NCLAT tribunal to appeal for insolvency, in case settlement is not achieved as per their agreement," said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president of Elara Capital to MoneyControl.