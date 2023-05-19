NCLT's Mumbai bench rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

NCLT's latest move has now paved the way for Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) which is expected in the first half of FY24.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on Friday, dismissed IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment to recover dues of Rs 149.60 crore.

NCLT's latest move has now paved the way for Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) which is expected in the first half of FY24.

The CEO of Sony Corp, Kenichiro Yoshida said, "By the end of the first half of this fiscal year, we are trying to complete the merger with ZEEL."