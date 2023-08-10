NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

1 Min Read
As per the scheme of the arrangement, Sony will indirectly hold 50.86 per cent of the combined company
The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony India Merger.
As per the scheme of the arrangement, Sony will indirectly hold 50.86 per cent of the combined company. The founder of Zee will own around four percent and the rest will be with the other shareholders of ZEEL. Moreover, Sony Group will also pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore to the Essel Group promoters.
