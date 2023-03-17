NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank - Details to be updated later

At the time of announcing the merger on April 4 this year, the entities had said the merger will take 12-18 months.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

Shareholders of both the companies had approved the merger on February 28. The merger, viewed as the largest in Indian corporate history is valued at over $40 billion.

Both HDFC and HDFC Bank held general meetings in November to seek shareholder approvals for the merger.

At the time of announcing the merger on April 4 this year, the entities had said the merger will take 12-18 months.

"We believe going by the past practice and going by past trends, it will take about 8-10 months time before an effective date is announced," HDFC Bank's chief executive and managing director Sashidharan Jagdishan said at the meeting.

The merger will help expand the capital adequacy ratio of the merged entity by 0.20-0.30 per cent, courtesy the healthy capital adequacy of HDFC Ltd, he added.

HDFC Bank's chairman Atanu Chakraborty said all of HDFC's subsidiaries will become subsidiaries of the merged entity, but there are some which cannot be a part of the bank and will be divested.

The bank has also sought regulatory approvals for transferring the fixed deposits of HDFC into the merged entity, and will pay interest as per the commitments, Jagdishan said.

Shares of both HDFC Bank and HDFC are off their respective sessions lows and are trading with gains of 1.5 percent each.