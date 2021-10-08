NCLT admits insolvency pleas against 2 SREI Group firms, appoints administrator

The NCLT on Friday admitted the insolvency pleas moved by the banking sector regulator RBI against two SREI group firms and appointed an administrator, according to sources. A two-member Kolkata Bench admitted two separate petitions filed by the RBI for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceeding (CIRP) against two non-banking financial companies- SREI Infrastructure Finance and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd.

The NCLT also appointed Rajneesh Sharma as the administrator to run the companies, sources said. The order was passed in the open court and a detailed order is awaited, which would be uploaded on the website. The two petitions were filed by the RBI through its counsel Sanjay Ginodia, senior partner of R Ginodia & Co.