NCLT admits Indusind Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 1092.75, down by Rs 9.30, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday, February 22, admitted private sector lender IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

This comes after the bank in its plea before the NCLT claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm. Under Section 7 of IBC, a financial creditor may move NCLT for initiation of CIRP over default of Rs 1 crore and above.

According to the filing, ZEEL is a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement entered into with IndusInd Bank for the term-loan facility advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.

Siti Networks, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, is a multi-system operator promoted by media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEEL, said, "We remain committed towards the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

We will continue to take all the required measures to achieve timely completion of the same, guided by legal advice, in the interest of our stakeholders, who have recognized the value and potential of the merger."

On December 22 last year, ZEEL announced its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI) after signing definitive agreements.