NCLT admits Bank of India petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against Future Retail

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 20 permitted a group of lenders, led by the Bank of India, to file for insolvency proceedings against Future Retail, a company drowning in debt.

Vijaykumar V Iyer of Deloitte has been appointed the resolution professional of the company under the IBC.

The NCLT's order goes against Future’s stockholder and US online retailer Amazon.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, filed an intervention application challenging the insolvency proceedings against Future, which were initiated by leading lender Bank of India (BoI). Amazon claimed that lenders colluded with Future Group to deny Amazon its rights.

Also read:

Amazon's intervention application, however, was dismissed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench.

Due to FRL's failure to pay its debts, Bank of India filed an application with the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company in April.

FRL owes around Rs 15,000 crore to 27 lenders, including BOI, BoB, SBI, Central Bank, Union Bank of India, and Axis Bank. At a group level, Future Group exposure to lenders is around Rs 27,000 crore.

In April 2022, Reliance Industries terminated a Rs 24,713 crore deal with Future Retail after the proposal was rejected by 69.29 percent of secured creditors.

Despite terminating the agreement with Future Retail, Reliance Industries still managed to acquire 947 small and big format stores that were formerly held by FRL.

In March, FRL disclosed to exchanges that it had received termination notifications for 835 locations that accounted for between 55-65 percent of its retail sales operations.

Also read: Future Group stocks plunge after Reliance deal falls through