NCLAT sets aside NCLT order approving Twin Star Technologies' Videocon bid

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday set aside an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Anil Aggarwal-led Twin Star Technologies' bid for Videocon Group.

A two-member bench of Jarat Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Mishra said the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have not been complied with during the corporate insolvency resolution process of Videocon Group.

"In view of the analysis of facts and law, we have come to the conclusion that section ... of the code (IBC) has not been complied with. Hence the approval of the resolution plan is not in accordance with section 31 of the code. Accordingly, the approval of the resolution of the plan by Committee of Creditors (CoC) as well as the designated authority (NCLT) is set aside," the bench said.

"The matter is remitted back to CoC," the appellate tribunal said while disposing of all the interim applications.

Twin Star Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta Resources's parent company, Volcan Investments. It had made a Rs 2,962 bid to acquire Videocon Industries for ₹2,962 crore, while claims worth ₹46,000 crore had been admitted under the insolvency process that began in December 2017.

Dissenting creditors Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and IFCI had contested the offer which entailed an approximately 95% haircut -- they claimed the Twin Star's offer was too close to the liquidation value, which was also not accurately calculated.

As per an earlier The Hindu Business Line report, the fair value of the Videocon group was Rs 4,069.95 crore, while the liquidation value was Rs 2,568.13 crore, very close to Twin Star's offer.