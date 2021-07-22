NCLAT rightly questions banks cutting their noses to spite defaulters' faces

Vedanta group founder and metal and minerals baron Anil Agarwal-owned Twin Star Technologies’ plan to buy Videocon Industries Ltd has been rudely shaken after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) rightly stayed the deal following appeals by dissenting creditors unhappy with the contours of the deal.

Twin Star Technologies has offered to pay Rs 2,962 crore for all 13 group firms of Videocon against admitted claims of Rs 64,838 crore thus inflicting on financial and operational creditors a clean shave of 95.85 percent. While staying the NCLT order, the Appellate Tribunal has pointedly flagged the following two issues:

The price of Rs 2,962 crore comes perilously close to the liquidation value thus raising serious concerns if someone was sabotaging the law meant to rescue banks from the NPA quagmire they were steeped in. In other words was there a mole, a Trojan horse that was selling confidential information for a mess of pottage?

95 percent haircut is practically a clean shave, virtually giving the control of the defaulting company on a platter.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was ushered in with a lot of fanfare and expectations. In a country where banks were expected to masochistically grin and bear the bad debts, the new-fangled power to oust the defaulting promoters from their smirking perch was music to the ears of taxpayers who found something perverse in banks keeping on pouring good money after bad to industries despite being aware of the sick-companies-rich-promoters syndrome. Thus in the early days of its implementation when as much as 60 percent haircut was imposed on banks and even more on the operational creditors, it was taken with an air of philosophical inevitability in the dawning realisation that should the company be liquidated then the realisations won’t even be half of what the new promoter was offering.

And in addition to the best realisations possible in the circumstances, taxpayers exulted at having gotten their revenge. Revenge tastes good when taken in cold. After waiting so long the defaulting promoters have been ousted not by a knight in the shining armor but by a shrewd and calculating businessman.

So what? To the indignant taxpayers, ousting the smirking defaulter was more important than getting every penny of the outstanding loan but not to the point of cutting the nose to spite the face.

It is good that the Appellate Tribunal has been alive to the need for not rendering a solemn law with noble intent into a farce. It redounds to its credit that it called the bluff of the DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan a couple of months ago when he enacted an elaborate farce to pull the wool on creditors’ eyes—I will pay you your entire debt of Rs 91,000 crore without inflicting a millimeter of a haircut but I will take my own time and choose my own mode.

While Kapil Wadhawan tried to mulct the creditors with his sweet talk, Twin Star Technologies has the dual gumption to offer pitifully low and rubbing salt into the injury by kindly offering to pay up six-year down the line!

Vultures are gathering to make a meal of the NPA mess. Government should put its foot down and not encourage the notion that any price is welcome just to clean up the balance sheets of banks, a euphemism for banishing the bad debts sticking out of the balance sheet like sore thumbs. Like in auctions, a minimum reserve price without giving away the liquidation value could be a possible solution against selling cheap. A more realistic benchmark could be the replacement cost i.e. the cost of putting up a similar project anew.

For Anil Agarwal and Vedanta, the NCLAT vigilance must be frustrating. Sterilite (Vedanta) had acquired a 51 percent stake in Balco from the government in 2001 for a consideration of Rs 551.5 crore. The opposition alleged sell-out—sale of family silver for a song. It said the liquidation value i.e. selling lands, buildings, machinery, etc piecemeal would have in aggregate gotten the government more than Rs 2000 crore. The remaining 49 percent stake sale has been hanging fire though Sterilite can exercise that option provided the price is mutually agreeable. A price of Rs 1600 crore had been bandied about thus vindicating the critics who had assailed the 51 percent stake sale.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.