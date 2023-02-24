National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has listed Zee Ent’s petition, seeking relief from insolvency proceedings, for hearing on February 24.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has listed Zee Entertainment’s petition, seeking relief from insolvency proceedings, for hearing on February 24.

The company, led by Punit Goenka moved the appellate tribunal on February 23 following the admission of insolvency plea filed by IndusInd Bank. The bank in its petition claimed a default of Rs 83.1 crore against the Essel Group co, Siti Networks. As per filing, Zee Entertainment is a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement entered into with IndusInd Bank for term-loan facility advanced to Siti.

Punit Goenka said, "We have filed an appeal in NCLAT, seeking relief against the order passed by Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Also, we are taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment and achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony)."

He added that he firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free and financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders.

A division bench of judicial member H V Subba Rao and technical member Madhu Sinha had on Wednesday admitted the plea by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter.

The NCLAT hearing is all important as completion date for the proposed Zee-Sony merger is nearing.

The private sector lender has also filed a separate insolvency petition against Siti Networks at the NCLT. The NCLT has appointed Mohit Mehra as the resolution professional in this matter.

Separately, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 23 removed Zee from the futures and options (F&O) segment effective May series after NCLT admitted ZEEL for insolvency proceedings.

"No fresh month contracts will be issued on the expiration of February 2023 contracts. All existing contracts with March 2023 and April 2023 expiries shall continue," the NSE said.

Also, a margin of 100 percent will be levied on all existing contracts on a T+2 basis for all new positions created from February 27, 2023, onwards and on all existing open positions as on February 24, 2023, the exchange said.

