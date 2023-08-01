NCC wins new orders worth Rs 1,919 crore in July led mainly by the water division

Out of the total order size, the company’s Water Division acquired a major chunk of orders worth Rs 1,635 crore and the orders received by its building division amounted to Rs 284 crore.

Leading construction and infrastructure company NCC Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it received new orders worth Rs 1,919 crore in the month of July.

The company informed the bourses on August 1, 2023, that it won new orders from the state and Central government agencies. Out of the total order size, the company’s Water Division acquired a major chunk of orders worth Rs 1,635 crore and the orders received by its building division amounted to Rs 284 crore.

All the contracts won by the company during the month of July are required to be executed in a period of 18 to 22 months from the date of the award, NCC said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The construction firm secured two orders totalling Rs 1,335 crore for its Building Division and one order worth Rs 720 crore for its Electrical Division.

In May 2023, NCC won total orders aggregating to Rs 1,668 crore, all from State government agencies. In April 2023, the construction company secured six orders totalling Rs 3,344 crore, excluding GST, from the state as well as Central government agencies.

NCC Ltd is primarily engaged in construction of the industrial and commercial buildings, roads, bridges and flyovers. The infrastructure company also takes up housing, power transmission, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects. Outside India, the company has presence in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Shares of NCC ended 1.9 percent lower at Rs 155.70.