NCC bags four orders in August worth Rs 8,398 crore for its electrical division

Construction and infrastructure developer NCC Ltd. Bags orders worth Rs 8,398 crore for its electrical division, company said on Friday morning.

The first two orders, one for Rs 2,822 crores and one for Rs 2,933 crores have been received from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution to be executed on Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, Transfer (DBFOOT) basis under RDSS Scheme. The duration of these orders is nine years three months including seven years operation and maintenance period on these two projects ore required to be executed through Special Purpose Vehicles.

The third order is for Rs 2,324 crore which is received from North Bihar Power Distribution for Advanced Meting infrastructure Project. This order with a duration of nine years three months is required to be executed by NCC itself. The Fourth order is for Rs 3l9 crore received from Bangalore Electricity Supply for upgradation of Distribution Automation System (DAS) with a duration of I8 months.

The latest orders totals to Rs 5,755 crores which will form part of the Subsidiary Companies (SPVs) order book and balance Rs 2,643 crores remains in NCC standalone order book.

NCC had bagged orders worth Rs 1,919 crore in July, Rs 2,055 crore in June, Rs 2,088 crore in the month of May, Rs 3,344 crore in April, Rs 1,919 crore in March and Rs 2,374 crore in February, Rs 1,755 crore in January and Rs 3,601 crore in December.

Recently on August 17, NCC’s Neerad Sharma, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18 had informed that order inflow projection for FY24 is at Rs 26,000 Cr while revenue growth guidance for FY24 is 20%. Sharma at that time had mentioned that the company is in a very comfortable order book position and has achieved 38-39% of the order inflow guidance.

NCC Ltd has ended the session in green in past three days, and were trading 1.24 percent higher at Rs 171.7 per share at 11:30 am.