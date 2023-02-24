English
NBCC India gets construction order worth Rs 350 crore in UP

By Tanmay Tiwary  Feb 24, 2023 5:29:58 PM IST (Published)

NBCC India, via an exchange filing said it has been awarded work of project management consultant for the buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT).

NBCC India on Friday said that it has been awarded an order of Rs 350 crore for the complete planning, design, execution/construction of buildings as well as services and other maintenance and upgradation works of the buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), in Prayagraj.

NBCC India, via an exchange filing said it has been awarded work of project management consultant for the same.
Earlier today, NBCC India revealed that it secured a total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January 2023
However, in the company's Q3 earnings, its profit dropped 16.3 percent to Rs 69.1 crore against Rs 82.6 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 2,135.8 crore against Rs 1,995.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s margin improved to 4.5 percent as compared to 3.6 percent in the same quarter last year
Also Read: NBCC maintains revenue guidance of Rs 9,000 crore for current financial year
Additionally, NBCC India had secured at total business of Rs 309.1 crore in December 2022, while it secured a total business of Rs 300.41 crore in November, 2022
The stock of the company settled at Rs 33 per share, down nearly 1 percent, when the market closed on Friday.
