NBCC bets big on government's thrust on building housing infrastructure

NBCC reported strong earnings in the fourth quarter with growth across all parameters. Revenues are 14 percent higher at Rs 2,732 crore, while the EBITDA margin of 3.8 percent is 70 basis points (bps) higher on a year-on-year basis. Net profits at 108 crore is much higher than the reported Rs 35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The quarter under review witnessed an exceptional expense of Rs 4.7 crore versus Rs 72.9 crore year on year.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director at NBCC in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on May 30, said he expects the EBITDA margin to be at 4.5 percent in FY24. He added that demand was good due to the government's thrust on infrastructure. He said the company will gain from the government’s new initiative that has an outlay of Rs 65,000 crore for the next five years.

The Project Management Consultancy (PMC) segment which contributes the majority portion of NBCC's revenues, saw a jump of 13 percent to Rs 2,487 crore. The real estate segment saw revenue improvement of 22 percent to Rs 60 crore and the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment witnessed revenue growth of 36 percent to Rs 184 crore.

The company has won multiple orders during FY23, which includes Rs 81 crore from AIIMS, New Delhi, Rs 229 crore order for the construction of a new campus for IIFT at Kakinada, etc. In march, the company sold 1.05 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area of the World Trade Centre in New Delhi for Rs 415 crore. NBCC also issued a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 89 crore to Asian Construction Company in March.

Gupta said NBCC was in discussion with the Zambian government for a mass housing project, which could be worth several thousand crores.

The total order book without pipeline projects is at Rs 45,150 crore, including Rs 22,800 crore for PMC / EPC and the remaining for real estate.

The stock is trading 1 percent higher on the exchanges at 1 pm on May 30.