NBCC arm awards construction project worth Rs 625 crore to Nyati Engineers and Consultants

Civil engineering construction services provider NBCC (India) on Wednesday said its arm, HSCC (India), has issued awarded a project worth Rs 625.2 crore to Pune-based Nyati Engineers and Consultants. HSCC (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBCC (India).

Under the contract, Nyati Engineers and Consultants will be responsible for the construction of a medical college at Jalgaon in Maharashtra, and their maintenance during defect liability period for five years on Comprehensive Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, NBCC (India) ltd, said via an exchange filing.

The commencement of contract shall be reckoned from 10 days after the date of issue of letter of Award, NBCC (India) added.

The entire work shall be completed within 21 months from the date of commencement, the company said.

Earlier today, NBCC (India) bagged multiple orders worth Rs 528 crore.

At the beginning of the month, the construction engineering major got work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore for construction of new campus for IIFT at Kakinada.

Stocks of NBCC (India) settled at Rs 34.05 apiece, up over 0.4 percent, when the market closed today, March 22, 2023. Furthermore, the stock of the company has remained under pressure so far as it has been down over 12 percent this year.