Nazara Technologies invests Rs 4.15 crore in Israeli-based game developer Snax Games

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 698.65, up by Rs 36.60, or 5.53 percent on the BSE.

Online sports platform Nazara Technologies Ltd on Wednesday (August 16) said it has invested approximately Rs 4.15 crore via its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd in Israel-based game developer Snax Games Ltd.

Also, Nazara Technologies entered into a publishing agreement with Snax Games through which it has acquired the exclusive rights to publish the games in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle-East region on a revenue-sharing basis for a period of five years.

Snax Games is a mobile gaming company founded by seasoned industry veterans, snax leadership team is bringing over 20 years of experience in the gaming space with a track record of developing multiple top-grossing games and IPs with over $1 billion of accumulated revenues and leading gaming giants such as Scopely, Plarium & CrazyLab.

Snax is developing a new genre called casual multi-game - their first game, Parties & Puzzles, delivers a new and unique experience that is redefining the puzzle category.

Commenting upon the collaboration, Nitish Mittersain, CEO and joint managing director of Nazara Technologies, said, “We are happy to back the highly experienced team at Snax Games and bring their high quality and engaging games to our audiences in India and the Middle East."

Adam Gal-Ed, CEO of SNAX Games Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with India’s only listed gaming company Nazara Technologies to bring our games to millions of users in India and the Middle East. Our first game ‘Parties & Puzzle’ will be made available soon through Nazara’s publishing platform."

