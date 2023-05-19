Nazara intends to spend most of its Rs 142 crore cash on acquisitions

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies signed a definitive and binding documentation to raise $ 28M (INR 232 Cr) from new and existing investors.

Majority of these funds will be channelized towards growing the Gaming and esports ecosystem of NODWIN by expanding and incubating newer IPs, growing the emerging market footprint of NODWIN and for strategic acquisitions that drive value to the network.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder & CEO of Nazara Tech told CNBC-TV18 that the company has lot of the capital which is meant for new investments and mergers and acquisitions.

"We are a profitable cash flow generating company. So there is not a lot of use of additional capital right now. For organic growth many of our companies are growing and generating cash themselves. So a lot of the capital we do have on our books is meant for in new investments and M&A. We are identifying casual gaming studios that we would like to invest in we are also upping our focus on the skill based real money gaming space, which we believe with the emerging regulatory clarity will become a significant opportunity for Nazara to scale up its business," said Mittersain.

As of the March quarter, Nazara Tech had cash and equivalents worth Rs 142.1 crore. The company witnessed a 92 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The digital gaming and sports platform had logged a profit of Rs 4.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In addition to the financial aspect, the recent fundraise by NODWIN also aims to bring prominent investors on board. Nazara operates in multiple sectors, including esports, and Mittersain said mentioned that having marquee investors will strategically benefit their overall business. The company views the capital raise not only as a means to generate funds but also as an opportunity to forge valuable partnerships.

"Right now, given market sentiments, we have many value opportunities and given the way NODWIN is really integrated into the whole eSports sector, not only in India, but connected to the whole network globally, has a lot of friends in that space. We should be able to identify and execute some good opportunities going forward. One of the reasons we did capital was to be able to make the right investments, taking advantage of the opportunities at hand," said Mittersain.

Where is the funding going to come from?

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD of NODWIN Gaming told CNBC-TV18 that that $16 million will be contributed by existing investors, while approximately $12 million will be sourced from new investors.

"My sector across the world is something that is valued normally on EV on sales, because most of the companies across the world are not profitable. We are privileged to have actually made profit and we have been making profit, we have been profitable since a very long time. We actually reinvest most of our profit back into our system. So that's why you will see over the last two years, we have done approximately a 70 percent CAGR on our revenue," he added.

At 11:19 am shares of Nazara Tech were trading at Rs 614, up 5.7 percent from the previous close on the BSE.