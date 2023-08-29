Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services in deal talks, Kedaara likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore

1 Min Read
Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services is likely in deal talks, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Kedaara may invest $130 m (approx Rs 1,000 crore) in K-12 Techno Services. It is likely to buy-out an existing investor and infuse fresh capital, according to sources.
The deal valuation is likely at 25-30 percent premium to last fund raise round.
Sources have informed CNBC-TV18 that private equity investor Kedara Capital is likely to invest close to Rs 1000 crore into K-12 Techno Services.
Additionally, this particular fund infusion will involve buying out certain percentage if stake in an already existing investor at K-12 and along with that there will also be an infusion of fresh fresh equity capital.
This particular deal will value K-12 Techno Services at a 25-30 percent premium to the previous round of fund raise at Rs 3,000 crore.
This is a developing copy
