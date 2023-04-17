Navin Sharma resigns as CFO of Quick Heal, Board appoints Ankit Maheshwari as replacement

The cybersecurity software company in a regulatory filing said, “Mr. Navin Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company on account of personal reasons.”
Quick Heal Technologies on Monday announced that Navin Sharma has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. His resignation will become effective from the closure of business hours on April 18, 2023.
It added, “The Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held on April 17, 2023, have accepted the resignation and his resignation will be effective from the closure of business hours of April 18, 2023, as a Key Managerial Personnel.”
Further, the board has also approved the appointment of Ankit Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. April 26, 2023.
Maheshwari is a Chartered Accountant with 20 years of diverse experience. His areas of expertise include Business Partnering, Group Controlling, Finance Operations, Decision Support (FP&A), Management & Financial Reporting, and Statutory Compliances.
His experience spans multiple industries, including Power, Retail, Telecom, IT-enabled services, Shared Services, KPO and Manufacturing, both at regional and corporate levels.
Besides, Quick Heal Technologies has also announced the financial results for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, and reported a loss of Rs 6.6 crore against a profit of Rs 28 crore declared in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The company’s revenue from operations also dropped by 52.5 percent to Rs 49.3 crore in Q4FY23 against Rs 103.7 crore reported in Q4FY22.
The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share FY23.
Stocks of Quick Heal Technologies closed 0.66 percent higher at Rs 151.80 per share on NSE today, April 17, 2023.
