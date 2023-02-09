Navin Fluorine begins commercial operation at new plant in Gujarat  

Navin Fluorine Advanced Science Ltd (NFASL) has executed the new project. Further, it invested $51.5 million in a dedicated manufacturing facility and $10 million for captive power plants

Speciality chemicals company Navin Fluorine International Ltd, has announced the commencement of commercial production of its new multipurpose plant in Gujarat set up by its wholly owned subsidiary Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Ltd.

Located at Dahej in Gujarat, the multi-purpose plant manufactures a key agro-chemical intermediate, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Navin Fluorine International earlier announced its capital expenditure of Rs 436 crore for the project. Supporting the capex, the company had entered into a contract worth Rs 2,800 crore with a global firm for manufacturing and supplying a high-performance product (HPP) in the fluorochemical space.

The company said that the product is not a part of the Navin Fluorine existing product portfolio but will cater to a new set of opportunities for application of Fluorine in a completely new segment.

Navin Fluorine manufactures both intermediate and final products. Intermediate products are used for multi-product manufacturing.

For the December-ended third quarter, Navin Fluorine International reported 54.9 percent growth in net profit at Rs 106.56 crore as against Rs 68.79 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue from operations surged by 48.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 563.58 crore in the quarter under review.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley recommended an ‘overweight’ rating on Navin Fluorine International at a target price of Rs 5,216 per share, an upside of over 24 percent from the current price. The brokerage said that there is good visibility on volume, sustainability and a possible upside to margin backed by good progress on upcoming projects.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd stock was trading flat at Rs 4209.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.57 percent, at 3 PM on Thursday.