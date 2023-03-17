Navin Fluorine arm to invest Rs 450 crore to set up hydrofluoric acid plant at Dahej, Gujarat

The Rs 450 crore capital expenditure will be used to set up a new 40,000 tonne per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej, the company said in a statement.

Speciality chemicals company Navin Fluorine International on Friday said the the board of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited (NFASL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navin Fluorine, has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 450 crore to set up a plant in Dahej, Gujarat.

“The board of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited (NFASL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, at its meeting on Friday approved capital expenditure of Rs 450 crore to set up a new 40,000 tonne per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The new plant will cater to the growing demand for fluorochemicals in pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and emerging renewable sectors.

The new capacity is also expected to come on stream in two years, and the project will be funded via a mix of internal accruals and debt, it added.

Last month, Navin Fluorine announced its third quarter earnings for this fiscal year. Its profit surged by nearly 55 percent to Rs 106.6 crore against Rs 68.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The margin saw an improvement of 160 basis points at 27.6 percent against 26 percent in the same quarter last year.

Stocks of Navin Fluorine settled at Rs 4,202 per share, up over 2 percent, when the market closed.