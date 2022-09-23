National Payments Corporation reappoints Dilip Asbe as MD and CEO

By Anand Singha

The shareholders of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, September 22, have approved the reappointment of Dilip Asbe as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of five years, with effect from January 8, 2023.

Asbe was named as MD and CEO for the first time in 2018, after former MD and CEO A.P. Hota, resigned. Hota had joined in August 2010.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in a joint initiative created the NPCI which is an umbrella organisation that oversees retail payments and settlement systems in India. It was developed to assist in the creation of a strong payment infrastructure.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Citibank N.A., and HSBC Holdings Plc are its 10 main promoter banks.

The NPCI is currently working with the government to create a cashless economy. The function of its CEO is significant in India's continuous drive to develop digital payments.

Prior to his nomination as NPCI chief, Asbe served as the company's chief operational officer and CEO in-charge. Asbe has been instrumental in helping Hota develop numerous payment instruments such as Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat QR and Rupay cards, the Indian equivalents of network providers such as Visa/Mastercard.