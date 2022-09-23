    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    National Payments Corporation reappoints Dilip Asbe as MD and CEO

    National Payments Corporation reappoints Dilip Asbe as MD and CEO

    National Payments Corporation reappoints Dilip Asbe as MD and CEO
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Asbe's tenure has been extended for 5 years, starting January 8, 2023. He has been instrumental in helping develop numerous payment instruments such as BHIM, UPI, Bharat QR and Rupay cards.

    The shareholders of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, September 22, have approved the reappointment of Dilip Asbe as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of five years, with effect from January 8, 2023.

    Asbe was named as MD and CEO for the first time in 2018, after former MD and CEO A.P. Hota, resigned. Hota had joined in August 2010.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in a joint initiative created the NPCI which is an umbrella organisation that oversees retail payments and settlement systems in India. It was developed to assist in the creation of a strong payment infrastructure.

    State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Citibank N.A., and HSBC Holdings Plc are its 10 main promoter banks.

    The NPCI is currently working with the government to create a cashless economy. The function of its CEO is significant in India's continuous drive to develop digital payments.

    Prior to his nomination as NPCI chief, Asbe served as the company's chief operational officer and CEO in-charge. Asbe has been instrumental in helping Hota develop numerous payment instruments such as Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat QR and Rupay cards, the Indian equivalents of network providers such as Visa/Mastercard.

    Also read: NPCI cleared to acquire 10% stake in e-commerce network ONDC

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dilip AsbeNational Payments Corp of India (NPCI)

    Next Article

    A Hyderabad-based superalloy maker is confident of maintaining 30% margin banking on defence orders

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng