National Investment and Infrastructure Fund appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim CEO

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, on Thursday appointed Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company on an interim basis. The planned succession follows Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since 2016 in the company.

Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL leadership team since 2017. He has served on the Investment Committee for all funds managed by NIIFL.

Over the last 6 years, Bose as its first CEO helped onboard over 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the Fund of Funds with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, which manages funds with investments in different asset classes and diversified sectors that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. NIIFL manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds - Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund.

