English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNational Investment and Infrastructure Fund appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim CEO

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim CEO

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim CEO
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 11:16:49 AM IST (Published)

Rajiv Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL leadership team since 2017. He has served on the Investment Committee for all funds managed by NIIFL.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, on Thursday appointed Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company on an interim basis. The planned succession follows Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since 2016 in the company.

Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL leadership team since 2017. He has served on the Investment Committee for all funds managed by NIIFL.
Over the last 6 years, Bose as its first CEO helped onboard over 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the Fund of Funds with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X