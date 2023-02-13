National Company Law Tribunal admits Zee Learn for resolution on Yes Bank plea

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, following a petition filed by private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, following a petition filed by private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd, which claimed a a default of Rs 468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.
Private sector lender Yes Bank, in April last year approached the NCLT after the BSE listed the company defaulted on dues of amount of Rs 468.99 crore, out of which, the principal amount was Rs 410.67 crore and Rs 58.32 was interest. The date of default was August 2, 2021.
A two-member bench of the Mumbai NCLT said the application made by the financial creditor Yes Bank is complete in all respects as required by law.
NCLT said, "It clearly shows that the Corporate Debtor (Zee Learn) is in default of a debt due and payable, and the default is in excess of the minimum amount stipulated under section 4(1) of the IBC."
Therefore, the debt and default stand established and there is no reason to deny the admission of the Petition. "In view of this, this Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) admits this Petition and orders initiation of CIRP against the Corporate Debtor,: it added.
CIRP stands for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Yes Bank moved NCLT in December, last year and Zee Learn received notice over the petition on April 25, 2022.
Zee Learn which mainly operates in the education segment has a chain of K-12 schools, Mount Litera Zee School, and a pre-school network — Kidzee.
