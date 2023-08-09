Natco Pharma to invest $3 million to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK

Natco Pharma is likely to incorporate the yet-to-be-named subsidiary by December 31, 2023. The setting up of the unit will require Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) approval under FEMA regulations.

Drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd. will be incorporating a subsidiary in the United Kingdon, which will be engaged in the selling of pharmaceuticals in the region, it said in its post-earnings announcement. Natco Pharma will be making an overall investment of $3 million in cash for the same.

The wholly-owned subsidiary is yet to be named and a name will be zeroed in upon after checking for availability for names with the UK Companies House. The objective for the same is to enter new geographies for growth and increase profitability, Natco said in its statement.

Natco Pharma is likely to incorporate the yet-to-be-named subsidiary by December 31, 2023. The setting up of the unit will require Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) approval under FEMA regulations.

For the June quarter, Natco Pharma reported a growth of 31.2 percent in its net profit to Rs 420.3 crore, while revenue grew by 28.9 percent during the same period last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 160 basis points to 46.3 percent. EBITDA margin was at a five-quarter high. Net profit grew despite lower other income during the quarter.

The company's Pharmaceutical business revenue grew by 23 percent year-on-year to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark, while the agrochemicals revenue grew to Rs 48 crore from Rs 1 crore last year.

Additionally, the company has also announced an interim dividend worth Rs 7 per share. Record date for the same has been set as August 22, 2023.