India business aids Narayana Hrudayalaya's March quarter earnings - Shares at 52-week high

Narayana also reported a net profit of Rs 173 crore during the March quarter, higher than the expectation of Rs 161 crore. The bottomline during the year-ago period stood at Rs 68.92 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shares surged more than 10 percent to hit a 52-week high on Monday after the multispeciality private hospital chain reported strong revenue growth led by India business and improved margins for the March quarter.

Narayana Hrudayalaya posted a 29.9 percent growth in revenue at Rs 1,221.6 crore for the March quarter, higher than the street expectation, of 23 percent growth. For the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 1,128 crore.