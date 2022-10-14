Narayana Hrudalayala to acquire ENT facility for $5 million in Cayman Islands

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This acquisition will enable the company to expand its healthcare business in Cayman Island in the ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) field.

Indian multispeciality hospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya will expand its reach in the Cayman Islands.

The hospital chain has reportedly entered into an agreement to acquire an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) facility for $5 million, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands (HICCI).

According to sources, a share purchase agreement in this regard has been signed by Narayana Hrudayalaya and HICCI.

