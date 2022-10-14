    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Narayana Hrudalayala to acquire ENT facility for $5 million in Cayman Islands

    Narayana Hrudalayala to acquire ENT facility for $5 million in Cayman Islands

    Narayana Hrudalayala to acquire ENT facility for $5 million in Cayman Islands
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    This acquisition will enable the company to expand its healthcare business in Cayman Island in the ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) field.

    Indian multispeciality hospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya will expand its reach in the Cayman Islands.
    The hospital chain has reportedly entered into an agreement to acquire an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) facility for $5 million, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands (HICCI).
    According to sources, a share purchase agreement in this regard has been signed by Narayana Hrudayalaya and HICCI.
    (This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    acquisitionCayman IslandsNarayana Hrudayalaya
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng