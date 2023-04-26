N Kamakodi reappointed MD and CEO of City Union Bank for 3 more years

1 Min(s) Read
Shares of Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank Ltd ended at Rs 133.25, up by Rs 0.050, or 0.038 percent on the BSE.
Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank (CUB) on Wednesday, April 26, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of N. Kamakodi as managing director and CEO for a period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023.
The RBI has given its approval vide letter dated April 26, 2023, for the appointment of N. Kamakodi as MD of the bank, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Kamakodi joined the bank as deputy general manager in 2003 and was later elevated to general manager in 2005. In 2006, he was appointed as executive director. From May 2011, he was serving the bank as its managing director and chief executive officer.
The bank registered a net profit of Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter. Net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, was at Rs 196.11 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,429.97 crore from Rs 1,195.24 crore registered in the same period of the previous year.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 6:42 PM IST
