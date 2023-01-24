Myntra partners with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to launch his fashion brand 'Force IX'

According to Myntra, Force IX will initially provide more than 70 options across a fashionable selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and caps on the shopping platform, aimed at the expanding base of street wear and casual wear customers across metros, tier 1, and beyond cities.

Myntra on Tuesday, January 24, announced its partnership with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for its newly launched fashion brand, Force IX, on their platform in a first-of-its-kind association.

"Force IX’s collection consists of smartly designed durable, economical and functional fashion staples inspired by the popular actor’s iconic no fuss-yet-dapper sense of style," the company said in a statement.

The brand’s curtain raiser collection will go live on January 26. Customers may browse the collection and wishlist their favourite items before the launch on January 26 on Myntra.

Force IX co-founder and actor Akshay Kumar said the whole idea behind the brand was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort. "I'm delighted to associate with an e-commerce giant like Myntra for Force IX’s limited edition launch and to witness our labour of love getting its wings and ready to take off.”

"With earthy tones, lightweight and flowy fabrics, the brand stands for durability, utility, adventure, all the while being affordable and travel-friendly," it said.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar will also conduct an M-Live session to discuss Force IX's debut with his devoted followers on January 26. This session will be broadcast simultaneously on the Instagram accounts of Myntra, Myntra Studio, Force IX, and Akshay.

Force IX, which is positioned as a streetwear brand in the mass-premium market, will sell its men's clothing collection at an alluring average price range of Rs 1299-3999, with plans to include accessories soon after, it said.

Furthermore, the business intends to expand its line for SS (Spring Summer) '23, including women's clothing.

Padmakumar Pal, Vice President of Category Management at Myntra, commented on the partnership with Force IX, saying, “With Myntra’s proven track record of accelerating the growth of celebrity-led brands and Force IX’s unmatched offerings, this association is poised to make the brand a household name.”

Currently, Myntra is home to more than 10 celebrity brands, including HRX (Hrithik Roshan), Wrogn (Virat Kohli), Being Human (Salman Khan), and House of Pataudi (Saif Ali Khan), among others.