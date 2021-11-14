Myntra CFO, CMO to exit amid leadership churn

Myntra is seeing top-level churn in its leadership, with its chief financial officer and chief marketing officer putting in their papers. This development comes close on the heels of the fashion portal's CEO Amar Nagaram's decision to move on from the company by December.

According to sources, who didn't wish to be identified, Nagaram told employees in an internal mail on Sunday that CFO Ramesh Bafna and CMO Harish Narayanan will be leaving the company. They will continue in their roles till January 2022. Howver, the company did not comment on the matter.

Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Flipkart executive Nandita Sinha as the new CEO effective from January 2022.

Nagaram may continue with the company in an advisory role, a source said.

Nagaram took over the reins of Walmart-owned Myntra from former CEO Ananth Narayan in 2019.

Myntra is one of the biggest fashion e-tailers in the country, and has partnered with over 5000-plus leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, and Biba.

Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.