    Myntra CEO expects 15 million new visitors to come from non-metro towns for 18th edition of End of Reason Sale

    By Shruti Mishra  May 29, 2023 8:28:19 PM IST (Updated)

    Online shopping platform Myntra has announced the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands have geared up for the fashion shopping carnival which starts from June 1 and has more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

    Online shopping platform Myntra has announced the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands have geared up for the fashion shopping carnival which starts from June 1 and has more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

    Myntra also announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the event.
    Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said she expects to see a lot of growth from non-metro cities for EORS-18.
    "We expect to see 15 million new visitors come from non-metro towns for EORS-18, which means that we will see a lot of growth from non-metro cities who are experiencing a lot of new brands and new fashion for the first time through EORS and Myntra. From a technology standpoint we are gearing for almost 9,00,000 concurrent users at one point in time," Sinha said.
    Ahead of the EORS-18, Myntra also launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT which is expected to help users discover products using natural language-based queries.
