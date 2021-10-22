Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram to move on

Fashion portal Myntra's chief executive officer (CEO) Amar Nagaram is set to move on from the company, as per sources. Company sources confirmed the development to CNBC-TV18. Nagaram will remain at the company till December and may continue with the company in an advisory role, a source said.

Nagaram took over the reins of Walmart-owned Myntra from former CEO Ananth Narayan in 2019.

Myntra is one of the biggest fashion e-tailers in the country, and has partnered with over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba.

Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.