Myntra bags master distribution rights for ‘French Connection and FCUK’ in India

As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will re-launch the brand in India, and will aid French Connection and FCUK with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and authorised distributors.

Indian online fashion retailer Myntra on Thursday announced its acquisition of the distribution and management rights for UK-based fashion brand French Connection and its sub brand FCUK.

As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will re-launch the brand in India, and will aid French Connection and FCUK with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and authorised distributors.

The association with Myntra allows French Connection and FCUK to tap into the vast and ever-evolving Indian market, enabling Myntra to distribute the brand's products on a wholesale basis and design and distribute French Connection and FCUK in India across all channels of distribution, the company said in a statement.

"The UK-based fashion marquee will cater to the premium segment and sophisticated cohorts who look to elevate their everyday style. The brand is set to offer an extensive range of apparel across t-shirts, shirts, and jeans for men, and t-shirts, tops, jeans, and dresses for women," it added.

The brand FCUK appeals to consumers who are young, fun, and quirky in style, offering t-shirts with logo play, quirky street styles, and oversized silhouettes. French Connection offers a more modern, urban, chic, and sophisticated language for men and women, which elevates everyday outfits.

French Connection was founded in 1972 by Stephen Marks and sub brand FCUK was started in 1997. French Connection and FCUK will have an Online Brand Store (OBS) after its launch on Myntra, on 20 April.

The brand will also have an extensive presence across Myntra's social commerce propositions, M-Studio and M-Live to bolster its collection and strengthen its presence further.

On their association with Myntra, Apinder Ghura, Chairman and Director, French Connection Group, stated, “We are delighted to have engaged Myntra as our India licensee for French Connection and FCUK. I have every confidence in the Myntra team to enable a successful launch and promote the ongoing presence of the brands in India”.

Talking about the brand partnership, Nihal Rajan- Senior Vice President- House of Brands, Myntra said, "We are excited to announce our licensing partnership with the global fashion powerhouse, French Connection and FCUK. With our technology-driven approach, fashion expertise, in-house design capabilities, the association is poised to strengthen the brand's presence further in the country.”