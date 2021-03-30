'My conscience is clear': Cyrus Mistry on SC ruling on Tata tussle Updated : March 30, 2021 05:12 PM IST Mistry said, although personally as a minority shareholder in the group, he is disappointed with the outcome of the case He added that the direction which he took to take the group to was with full conviction and sans any malafide intentions. Published : March 30, 2021 05:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply