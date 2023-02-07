Muthoot Finance takes a dig at banks — 'New competition realising gold loans not a bed of roses'

In 2021, when gold prices went up almost 40 percent every gold loan company grew well because the ability to loan against the same pattern of gold was much higher. As a result of which many banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were drawn to the gold financing industry due to its potential for profitability. However, they are now realizing the operational challenges and difficulties involved, according to Muthoot Finance MD.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18 about the state of the gold financing industry, George Alexander Muthoot, the Managing Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd, stated that new competitors in the form of banks and NBFCs are realizing that offering gold loans is not as easy as it may seem.

“New players, whether banks or NBFCs, are starting to realize that gold loan business is not a ‘bed of roses’. Banks and NBFCs are starting to face issues with gold loans,” he said.

“We are not losing any customers to banks,” he added.

According to Muthoot, his staff in the field have reported a fading enthusiasm among banks and NBFCs for gold loans. This is likely due to the fact that gold financing is an operationally intensive business, with many challenges and pressures.

“It is operationally quite challenging and intensive business,” he said.

However, Muthoot is optimistic about the future of the industry.

Gold loan-focussed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance Ltd on on Monday reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 901.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,028.9 crore.

He says that pressures are starting to ease, and they have been able to steady their business. This is reflected in the fact that assets under management (AUM) have started to inch higher slowly.

“We have seen pressure in the last four quarters. But now the pressures are coming down and we are able to grow our business. We have steadied the business, our AUM growth has steadied, the profit has also steadied,” he said.

The stock was down 4.09 percent in the last one week and 6.50 percent in the past month.

