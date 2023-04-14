Muthoot Finance completes pre-payment of External Commercial Borrowings of $225 million

External Commercial Borrowings are commercial loans widely used by eligible resident entities who raise ECBs from recognised non-resident entities. ECBs should adhere to the criteria like minimum maturity period, maximum all-in-cost ceiling.
Gold financing company Muthoot Finance, on Friday, said it has completed pre-payment of External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) of $225 million on April 13.
Post the pre-payment, the company has initiated steps for cancellation of Senior Secured Notes issued by the company under the GMTN programme & listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the company said in an exchange filing.
Muthoot Finance further said the pre-payment of the external commercial borrowings was in compliance with the applicable laws including Master Directions on External Commercial Borrowings, Trade Credits and Structured Obligations issued by the Reserve Bank of India on March 26, 2019.
Also Read:Muthoot Finance announces dividend of Rs 22 per share, stock gains for seventh day in a row
Last week, Kochi headquartered company declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY23.
The company reported its Q3 earnings in February. Muthoot Finance’s profit plummeted over 12 percent to Rs 901.6 crore against Rs 1,028.9 crore in the same quarter last year. It’s Net Interest Income (NII) also fell nearly 10 percent to Rs 1,704.3 crore against Rs 1,886.1 crore in the same quarter last year.
Stocks of Muthoot Finance settled at Rs 1,033 apiece, up over 0.80 percent, when the market closed on April 13, 2023.
Set up in 1939, Muthoot Finance is an Indian financial corporation and the largest gold loan NBFC in India. Apart from financing gold loans, the company offers other forms of loans, insurance and money transfer services, and sells gold coins.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 11:21 AM IST
