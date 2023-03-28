Murali Ramakrishnan not to seek reappointment as South Indian Bank MD & CEO

The lender said Ramakrishnan will not seek reappointment due to personal reasons. Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 16.54, down by Rs 0.15, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

Thrissur-based private lender South Indian Bank on Tuesday, March 28, said its incumbent MD and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan has decided not to seek another term.

In an exchange filing, the lender said Ramakrishnan will not seek re-appointment due to personal reasons on completion of his current term, which ends on September 30, 2023.

The Search Committee, constituted by the board, will identify and evaluate suitable candidates for the position of managing director and CEO, the bank said.

Ramakrishnan was appointed as the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank with effect from October 1, 2020, for a period of three years. He retired from ICICI Bank as senior general manager at the strategic project group on May 30, 2020, and joined the South Indian Bank as an advisor on July 1, 2020.

During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment, Ramakrishnan was heading a business transformation project for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business.