Murali Ramakrishnan not to seek reappointment as South Indian Bank MD & CEO

The lender said Ramakrishnan will not seek reappointment due to personal reasons. Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 16.54, down by Rs 0.15, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.
Thrissur-based private lender South Indian Bank on Tuesday, March 28, said its incumbent MD and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan has decided not to seek another term.
Recommended ArticlesView All
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In an exchange filing, the lender said Ramakrishnan will not seek re-appointment due to personal reasons on completion of his current term, which ends on September 30, 2023.
The Search Committee, constituted by the board, will identify and evaluate suitable candidates for the position of managing director and CEO, the bank said.
Also Read: Microsoft layoffs in Seattle top 2,700 as tech giant lets go of 559 more employees: Report
Ramakrishnan was appointed as the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank with effect from October 1, 2020, for a period of three years. He retired from ICICI Bank as senior general manager at the strategic project group on May 30, 2020, and joined the South Indian Bank as an advisor on July 1, 2020.
During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment, Ramakrishnan was heading a business transformation project for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 8:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!