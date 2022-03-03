Mumbai Police files third FIR against Talwalkars in loan default case

The trouble for Talwalkars group, one of India's most popular health club chain, doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW), which is investigating a bank loan default case against Talwalkars group, has filed its third FIR in the case, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The fitness health club group is accused of taking loans from various banks citing business requirements and then using them wrongfully for other purposes.

A few years ago, Mumbai Police had initiated an inquiry against the group based on the complaints from various banks. The EOW had initiated five preliminary enquiries (PEs) against the group, its directors and top ranking office bearers. Initially, the police had filed two FIRs.

The third FIR is based on the complaint received from South Indian Bank. The FIR is filed against Inshape Health and Fitness Pvt Ltd and Talkwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd and their directors. The police will now seek a detailed report from the Registrar of Companies in order to check the involvement of each director and based on that the alleged conspirators will be questioned.

As per Mumbai Police, based on investigation so far, despite having trouble in repaying its loans, the fitness group ended up putting money into new companies with barely any operational income and a prior track record.

The group is accused of taking loans from Axis Bank, South Indian Bank, CSB Bank and others.

The EOW has also issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) against the accused directors and office bearers to ensure they don't leave the country. After the third FIR, the police will again summon the accused directors and office bearers and also record the statements of bank officials to seek more details.