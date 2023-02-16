Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Godrej moves SC in fight against Maharashtra on land acquisition

Earlier in the month, the Bombay High Court gave its nod for acquiring land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and stated that it was "dream project of this country and of national importance and in public interest", therefore dismissing Godrej & Boyce petition.
Godrej & Boyce has moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court's order on the bullet train project. The Supreme Court will hear the plea against land acquisition on February 24. In the meantime, the SC has directed the government of Maharashtra to not go for any land possession for the bullet train until the hearing.
Earlier in the month, the Bombay High Court gave its nod for acquiring land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and stated that it was a "dream project of this country and of national importance and in the public interest", therefore dismissing Godrej & Boyce's petition.
Approximately 21 kilometers of the over 500 km long proposed high-speed rail project, running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will be underground. One of the entry points for the underground tunnel is on land owned by Godrej in Vikhroli. The government has on earlier occasions accused the company of causing the delay which Godrej has refuted, terming the acquisition proceedings as "unlawful".
The legal dispute between the state government and the company has been ongoing since 2019. The government had already deposited Rs 264 crore as compensation to the company in October 2022.
