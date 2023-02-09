The legal dispute between the company and Maharashtra government has been ongoing since 2019.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday gave the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project a green light saying it is of "national importance and in public interest." The court also dismissed a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd, the Godrej group's flagship company, on acquisition of the land.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye said the bullet train project was "one-of-its-kind" and that collective interest would prevail over private interest.

The proposed high-speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad involves the construction of a total of 508.17 kilometers of rail track, with approximately 21 kilometers planned to be underground. One of the entry points for the underground tunnel is on Godrej-owned land in Vikhroli.

the acquisition process of the entire line was complete except the Godrej-owned bit in Vikhroli. According to the state government and the NHSRCL, the company was delaying the entire bullet train project as

Refuting these claims, the Godrej group, in its plea, challenged the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for this land in Vikhroli. It termed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the state government as "unlawful" and claimed there were "multiple and patent illegalities" in the same.

The high court bench, however, quashed these claims and said there was no found illegality in the compensation or proceedings initiated by the authorities.

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai, appearing for Godrej , also sought the HC to stay its order for a period of two weeks so that they could approach the Supreme Court in appeal. The bench, however, refused.

The legal dispute between the company and Maharashtra government has been ongoing since 2019. The government had already deposited Rs 264 crore as compensation to the company in October 2022.

The Godrej group previously approached the High Court, seeking an order directing the state government to halt the implementation of the award and the initiation of possession proceedings. The company argued that the award given by the government was "ex facie illegal and hence a nullity."

