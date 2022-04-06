Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries sets up free EV charging infra for employees

In a first, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at its Mumbai campus to allow employees to charge their EVs free of cost. The company's HR on Wednesday sent mailers to employees informing about the Jio-bp pulse EV charging zone at its Navi Mumbai campus, Reliance Corporate Park (RCP).

"Charge your electric vehicle at RCP @ no cost!" the mailer said detailing the process of accessing the facility. The charging station set up by Jio-bp - the company's fuel retailing joint venture with British energy giant bp - is in line with the firm's promise to achieve net carbon neutrality.

Reliance is likely to create such infrastructure at other campuses too. According to the email by HR, the Jio-bp pulse facility will be available to Reliance employees to charge their electric vehicles free of cost.

The Jio-bp pulse zone at Reliance Corporate Park presently includes six chargers of different configurations to cater to both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Reliance employees need to register through the Jio-bp pulse Charge mobile app and scan the QR code on the charging unit to start the EV charging session, it said.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited, operating under the brand name Jio-bp, is working with multiple demand aggregators, OEMs and technology partners with a vision of being the leading EV charging infrastructure player in India. During 2021, Jio-bp constructed and launched one of the country's largest EV charging hubs in Dwarka, Delhi with BluSmart as its primary customer.